Assam: Road near Songpijang LP School to remain closed for 45 days

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The road near Songpijang Vanjung LP School in Dima Hasao will remain closed to all vehicular traffic for 45 days from October 8 to facilitate the construction of an RCC box culvert, according to a road closure notice issued by the PWD (R&B), Haflong Division.

The Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Haflong Division, said that the temporary closure has been necessitated to ensure the safe and timely execution of the culvert construction work. During the closure period, commuters and vehicle owners have been advised to use alternative routes, including the Songpijang village approach road, Moulhoi–Agriculture Workshop–Boildura route, Moulhoi–Forest and PHE Campus–Sarkari Bagan route, and the Moulhoi–Lower Haflong route.

Also Read: Dangerous Pothole on Haripara Road Puts Commuters at Risk in Assam