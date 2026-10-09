Dangerous Pothole on Haripara Road Puts Commuters at Risk in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A large and dangerous pothole has emerged in the middle of the Haripara Ali (road) at Lebang village, posing a serious threat to commuters travelling along the Sivasagar–Simaluguri (BG Road) route.

The Haripara road connects Haripara Tiniali on the Sivasagar–Simaluguri road with Demow Chariali through Hahchara and Betbari. Several stretches of the road, particularly in the Hahchara and Betbari areas, have reportedly deteriorated badly, with multiple portions damaged and broken.

The large pothole at Lebang village has now become particularly hazardous. The issue had reportedly been highlighted in the media last year, following which the concerned department and contractor carried out some repair work. However, residents allege that the temporary and inadequate repairs have resulted in the road deteriorating again, with a large pothole once more appearing at the same spot.

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