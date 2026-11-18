A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the objective of creating awareness about road safety among members holding various responsibilities in the students’ union, Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi and Assistant Commissioner Shubhojit Khaound visited JDSG College and Chandra Nath Bezbaruah College in Bokakhat on Tuesday. During the programme, students were sensitised about the importance of following traffic rules, wearing helmets, ensuring that both riders and pillion passengers on two-wheelers take necessary safety precautions, and playing a responsible role in promoting road safety.

The Co-District Commissioner also discussed with the students a special 12-point action plan formulated by the Assam Government to strengthen road safety measures.