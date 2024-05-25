Assam: Highway robbery near Silchar; 3 dacoits nabbed

Silchar : In a pre dawn daredevil robbery, a group of armed miscreants forcefully stopped a car and looted the belongings of the passengers. The incident happened at Tinghori area in Kalain, where several number of similar highway robbery took place in recent times. In the wee hour of Friday, a SUV carrying six passengers coming from Shillong, was forcefully stopped by a group of five miscreants. Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta said, the car coming from Shillong had five passengers including four women apart from the driver.

According to Mahatta, the passengers noticed thick ropes over the Jolagram bridge, which caused the automobile to stop. Five miscreants with sharp knives and machetes surfaced from the dark and forced them to hand over all the belongings to them. They snatched a gold ornament from a lady passenger. After their jobs were done, the dacoits disappeared in the darkness again. However, Katigorah police subsequently apprehended the suspected dacoits. They were identified as Babul Hussain Sheikh, Amirul Sheikh and Kuamuddin Sheikh. The victims had reportedly identified the miscreants who were caught from a Maruti 800 car.

