Assam: Robotic Surgery To Be Introduced In Guwahati, Dibrugarh And Silchar

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government is set to introduce robotic surgery in the major cities of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted this initiative as a major progress in the state’s healthcare system.

CM Sarma posted images of the advanced robotic surgical equipment on social media that local medical institutions have installed.

“For the first time in Assam, robotic surgery in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar will transform surgical procedures in the state,” the Assam CM said in a post on X.