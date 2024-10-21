Assam: Robotic Surgery To Be Introduced In Guwahati, Dibrugarh And Silchar

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government is set to introduce robotic surgery in the major cities of Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted this initiative as a major progress in the state’s healthcare system.
CM Sarma posted images of the advanced robotic surgical equipment on social media that local medical institutions have installed.
“For the first time in Assam, robotic surgery in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar will transform surgical procedures in the state,” the Assam CM said in a post on X.
Dr. Sanjeeb Kakati, Principal of AMCH, announced that a state-of-the-art robotic surgery unit will be launched at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on November 2024.
He announced it during an event on the occasion of the World Anaesthesia Day celebration at the John Berry White Hall.
In his speech, he also added that the state-of-the-art robotic surgery will transform the healthcare sector of Assam and the north-eastern region.
The introduction of robotic surgery will allow doctors to perform complex procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control during the operation, thereby revolutionizing the landscape of surgical care.
Various medical procedures such as Coronary artery bypass, Gallbladder removal, Hip replacement, Hysterectomy, and Kidney removal can be done by robotic surgery.
It can offer several benefits over traditional open surgery, including precision, fewer complications, less pain and blood loss, shorter recovery time, and smaller scars.
ALSO READ: Assam: PM Udan Scheme Benefited Lilabari Airport By Enhancing Regional Connectivity, Says Official
ALSO WATCH: