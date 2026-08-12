Assam: RODE, Sivasagar administration joins hands to aid flood victims

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SIVASAGAR: Extending relief to flood-affected communities struggling with the aftermath of the deluge, non-governmental voluntary organisation RODE, in collaboration with Sivasagar district administration, distributed essential relief materials among around 80 flood-hit families at Alisiga village in the Disangmukh area of Sivasagar district.

The relief materials included phenyl, mosquito-repellent incense sticks, candles, matchboxes, and tarpaulins for families in particular need, among other essential items.

RODE President Firoz Khan, Secretary Rahul Jyoti Gogoi, Vice-President Mustafa Khan, along with office-bearers Ruhini Gogoi and Naim Hamid, took part in the distribution programme and handed over the relief materials to the affected families.

The Sivasagar district administration extended full cooperation to the initiative by providing relief materials to RODE for distribution among the flood-affected population. Social worker Saurav Bhagawati played a key role in coordinating with the district administration and facilitating the handover of the relief materials to the NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, RODE President Firoz Khan said that members of the organisation have been continuously working to extend assistance to flood-affected people in different parts of Sivasagar district.

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