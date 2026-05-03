Assam: Rongali Bihu celebrated at St. Peter’s School in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: St. Peter’s School, Nazira, celebrated Rongali Bihu with a vibrant day-long programme marked by cultural enthusiasm and community participation.

The programme began in the morning with the ceremonial lighting of lamps in front of a portrait of renowned Assamese artist Zubeen Garg. This was followed by the unveiling of a wall magazine titled “ZG.” The cultural segment formally commenced with traditional Bihu Husori performances. Several distinguished guests attended the celebration, including the school’s principal, William Minj; Professor Dr. Jibon Kalita; educationist Gopal Baruah; senior journalists Bhaiti Rahman, Nekibul Haque, and Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta; along with health inspector Faizur Rahman. The cultural programme, hosted by students Sahil Rahman and Debanga Dhekial Phukan, featured a variety of performances, including Bihu dance, songs, and a drama based on the Sat Bihu theme. The event stood out as the first-ever Bihu celebration organised by St. Peter’s School, drawing participation from teachers, parents, and local residents alike.

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