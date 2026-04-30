St. Mary’s School, Doomdooma celebrates Rongali Bihu with traditional fervour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma, celebrated Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year with traditional fervour and enthusiasm on Tuesday.

The school campus echoed with the rhythmic beats of the dhol, pepa, gagana, flute, toka, and taal, creating a festive ambience. The programme began with the lighting of lamps before the portraits of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg by the Principal, Sister Rose Mary.

The event was compered by teacher Sunny Joseph and student Tejaswita Mahanta. Teachers Anirban Deb and Deepika Das addressed the gathering, highlighting the cultural significance of Rongali Bihu and the importance of preserving Assamese traditions.

Students presented a series of performances, including Jeng Bihu, Bihu dance, flute recitals, and Husori, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Assam. An exhibition of traditional Assamese items was also organised to familiarise students with various aspects of indigenous culture.

Principal Sister Rose Mary stated that the school organises such celebrations annually to help students stay connected with their cultural roots.

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