Assam: Rongali Bihu celebrated in Demow

DEMOW: Along with the rest of the State, Rongali Bihu was celebrated in Demow and its adjoining areas with pomp and gaiety on April 13 and April 14. On Goru Bihu the people carried out their customs and cleaned their animals in the morning on April 13. As part of the customs, the youths observed egg fight. People were observed wearing new attire and asking their elders for blessings on April 14. The ‘Poila Baishak’ for the Bengali Community was also celebrated on April 14 where people sought blessings from their elders and Ganesh Puja was also held on April 14. Under the patronage of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), Demow Regional Committee, former ATASU leaders in the memory of Damchao Nipon Boruah, the 8th annual Mukoli Bihu was organized at Demow Public Playground on April 14. The Dhuliyas, Nasonis and the Husori teams performed in the Mukoli Bihu which was organized at Demow Public Playground on April 14.

