Assam: Rongali Bihu celebrated with traditional fervour in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Rongali Bihu was celebrated in Demow and its adjoining areas on April 14 and April 15. This is the first Rongali Bihu in the state without the cultural icon, Late Zubeen Garg, leading to low-key celebrations.

On April 14, Goru Bihu was celebrated, with people bathing their cows and warding off fleas and insects from their backs with Dighalati leaves, singing 'Lao Kha Begena Kha Bosore Bosore Barhi Ja.'

On April 15, Manuh Bihu was observed, where the people wore new attire and asked for their elders' blessings.

The 'Polia Baishak' for the Bengali community was also celebrated on April 15, and Ganesh Puja was organised on the same day at the business establishments here.

Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Tai Ahom Students Union and former ATASU leaders, and in association with the people of Demow, the 10th Annual Mukoli Bihu was organized in memory of Damchao Nipon Boruah and Damchao Hemanga Mohan Barua at the auditorium of Demow Girls' High School on April 15.

Also Read: 'Justice for Zubeen Garg' Cry Echoes Across Assam on First Day of Rongali Bihu 2026