Assam CM Extends Rongali Bihu Greetings, Calls Bohag the ‘Heartbeat of Assam’

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma described Bohag as the vibrant start of a new year and the “heartbeat of life in Assam.” He also extended warm wishes to citizens, expressing hope that the new year would usher in happiness, prosperity and renewed optimism across every household.
“On this joyous and deeply cherished day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to my beloved people of Assam. May this new year bring happiness, prosperity, and renewed hope to every home,” he said.
The state has already begun celebrating Rongali Bihu, the most prominent festival of Assam, with week-long festivities. The celebrations commenced with Goru Bihu, observed a day earlier.
Goru Bihu, considered especially significant for the agrarian community, is marked by rituals centred on cattle, which are vital to rural livelihoods. Farmers wash and groom their bulls and cows, including the traditionally revered “khirati” cattle, as part of age-old customs aimed at ensuring their health and productivity.
As part of the rituals, cattle are bathed using a mixture of turmeric, black lentils and other natural ingredients. They are also fed seasonal vegetables like gourds and brinjals, and provided with new ropes.
The practices symbolise gratitude and respect for the animals that play a crucial role in agriculture and everyday life in Assam.