Assam: Rotary Club Bongaigaon honours educators with Nation Builder Award

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A tribute to Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg marked the beginning of a felicitation programme organized by Rotary Club Bongaigaon at Jolly Dine Auditorium on Sunday evening. On the occasion, three teachers from the district were conferred with the Nation Builder Award for their contribution to education.

The awardees are Dipti Das (Dumuria Pikanapara Primary School), Tarali Sharma (Dolagaon Bhaolaguri Primary School), and Phanish Narayan Dev (Old Bongaigaon Higher Basic School). Despite the decline of vernacular schools, they have worked selflessly to promote mother-tongue education through academics, cultural activities, and child-centered learning.

Rotary Club President Ranjit Kumar Barman explained the objective of the programme, while Senior Rotarian PK Das and Secretary Dilip Brahma addressed the gathering. Education official Himjyoti Kalita attended as chief guest.

The teachers were honoured with phulam gamosas, certificates, and Rs 5,000 each.

Also Read: Nagaon Rotary Club inaugurates ‘waiting shed’ dedicated to community welfare

Also Watch: