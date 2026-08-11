Assam: Rotary Club Dibrugarh distributes Relief in Flood-hit Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Rotary Club of Dibrugarh on Sunday visited Maut Gaon in Sivasagar district, which was severely affected by the recent flood.

About 250 beneficiaries were provided stainless steel utensils and other items. Special packets were prepared for the nutrition of pregnant and lactating mothers, and floor mats were also provided to them. The distribution programme was conducted in the premises of Nine Story Foundation, headed by Rajiv Borgohain. Debojit Tanti, who displayed extraordinary courage by rescuing six people, including children, from raging floodwaters, was felicitated in the programme by Amit Jasrasariya, President of Rotary Club of Dibrugarh, while a token of appreciation was presented to him by PDG Kalpana Khound.

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