Assam: Rowta police seize over 30 kg of ganja

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant boost to the district's ongoing fight against narcotics, the Rowta police carried out a decisive anti-drug operation on Tuesday, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal ganja.

Acting on specific and credible intelligence, a police team conducted a raid at Gopsar village under the No. 4 Dhanshree area, falling within the jurisdiction of Rowta police station. During the operation, approximately 31.30 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) were recovered from the residence of a suspected drug trafficker.

Police sources stated that the contraband had been carefully concealed in six white polythene packets, indicating organized storage and intent for illegal distribution. The raid was conducted at around 7:00 pm under the leadership of Circle Officer Utpal Sharma, reflecting heightened vigilance and swift action by the police following the receipt of a tip-off. The Officer-in-Charge of Rowta police station, Pranab Deka, was also present at the spot, supervising the operation.

All seized packets were subsequently brought to the police station for formal seizure and the initiation of legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was absent from the residence at the time of the raid and is currently absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the suspect, while further investigation is underway to determine possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.

