Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest Two with 30 kg Ganja at Jorabat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police from Basistha Police Station intercepted a vehicle at the Jorabat naka and recovered 30 kg of ganja that was being illegally transported from Meghalaya to Guwahati.

The operation was carried out after the police stopped a vehicle bearing registration number ML-10-C-7573 for checking. During the search, the contraband was found concealed inside the vehicle, leading to the immediate detention of the occupants.

The two accused were identified as Pyndap Bing, 29, a resident of Ri-Bhoi district, and Donbok Mawlong, 32, from East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Both were taken into custody on the spot.

Police seized the vehicle along with the recovered ganja and initiated legal proceedings against the accused in connection with the case.

Also Read: Guwahati: Two drug peddlers held with 7 kg ganja in Basistha