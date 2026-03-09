Assam: Sudip Roy Barman leads Congress campaign in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Congress in Cachar began its election campaign with AICC leader Sudip Roy Barman, along with the party candidates, leading a rally in Silchar city. Roy Barman, a senior Congress leader from Tripura, lambasted the BJP alleging that the saffron regimes had miserably failed to control price rise, to generate employment, and that to cover their failure, the ruling party had been using the divisive communal card in a dangerous way. Roy Barman, addressing a press meet on Sunday, claimed that people of Assam desperately sought ‘paribartan’ or change. “With profound hope, people of Assam voted the BJP to power but in the last ten years, their dreams were shattered and they now desperately seek relief from the corrupt and communal politics of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government,” maintaining this, Roy Barman said that during the BJP government in Assam, the economy had been majorly dependent on huge loans. Roy Barman added, “BJP’s popular rhetoric that ‘Hindu khatre mein hain’ (Hindus are under threat) is absolutely correct because not only the Hindus but the entire nation is under threat.”

Elaborating how the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley had been a victim of the State Government’s stepmotherly attitude, Roy Barman said that two Assembly segments had been chopped off which meant that the number of representatives in the Assembly from Barak Valley were reduced.

