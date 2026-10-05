Assam: Rs 112.20 cr sanctioned for two Dikhow embankment projects

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A total of Rs 112.20 crore has been sanctioned for two major embankment projects along the Dikhow River in the Nazira Assembly constituency, aimed at strengthening flood protection in the region. Of the total amount, Rs 66.45 crore has been sanctioned for construction of an embankment along the Dikhow River from Simaluguri to Bihubar. Another Rs 45.75 crore has been sanctioned for an embankment from Sundarpukhuri to Bamunpukhuri.

The projects assume significance following recent flooding of the Dikhow River, which caused extensive damage in several parts of the Nazira constituency. The proposed embankments are expected to strengthen flood-control measures and provide greater protection to communities living along the riverbank. According to sources, preparatory work for the projects is expected to begin after the Durga Puja festivities. Once construction begins, the projects are expected to address some of the long-standing flood-related concerns of residents in the affected areas.

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