Assam: Rs 17 lakh in cash seized from person ahead of Assembly election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: An amount of Rs 17 lakh in cash was seized from a person on Thursday in Gauripur, Dhubri, ahead of the Assam Assembly election. The cash was seized during a police operation while it was being taken from Dhubri towards Bongaigaon. Police have detained the individual for questioning after he could not provide any satisfactory explanation or valid documents regarding the purpose of carrying such a large amount of cash, a police source said. Sources said that the police have currently concealed the identity of the person who introduced himself as a businessman. The Gauripur police handed over the seized money to the Income Tax Department for further inquiry, sources added. The cash was being transported in a Honda vehicle bearing registration number AS19M6533. At present, both the individual and the vehicle are in police custody.

