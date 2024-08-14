Assam: Rs 2 crore sanctioned for Geo Mega Tube protection works in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: A long pending demand of anti-erosion measures raised by the villagers of Baghtokra village located in Golakganj assembly constituency of Dhubri district covered both side by villages of West Bengal district was fulfilled by Minister of Water Resources Department, Pijush Hazarika.

He ordered the high officials of Water Resources Department to prepare anti-erosion project to protect Baghtokra village immediately.

Nearly 1500 residents of this Baghtokra village comes under Tamarhat police station of Dhubri district who has been demanding to protect the village from perennial erosion.

Villagers said that several hectares of cultivatable lands were eroded by the Gangadhar river which flows down from Bhutan to Brahmaputra at Binnachera village of Dhubri district and further proceeds to Bangladesh.

Minister of Water Resources Department, Pijush Hazarika visited this erosion-affected Baghtokra village recently accompanied with former legislator of Golakganj Ashwini Roy Sarkar and BJP District president, Prosenjit Dutta. The minister assured to protect the village by applying high-tech technology - Geo Mega tube proved to be highly effective in arresting erosion elsewhere in Assam.

Hazarika told this scribe that strategic location of Baghtokra village is important as it falls between two villages of West Bengal.

One village of West Bengal is 700 metres away on the left side while other village is located only 100 metres away from this Assam village, he further added. Later talking to The Sentinel, former BJP legislator, Ashwini Roy Sarkar said that both side villages of Baghtokra belonging to West Bengal were protected by erecting embankment. “So, it has become necessary and urgent for us to take protection measures to save the village at earliest possible as it may pose serious threat of erosion. The works of Geo Mega Tube will start tentatively in November with around Rs. 2 crore budget,” Sarkar added.

