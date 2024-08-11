Indian Security Foils Infiltration Attempt by 10 Bangladeshi Nationals at Dhubri Border

DHUBRI: An attempt of around 10 Bangladeshi nationals to enter into Indian territory through Bhogdanga-Fauskerkuti villages under Golakganj sector of India-Bangladesh international border of Dhubri district was foiled by the Indian security officer manning the border on Saturday.

A source in Bhogdanga informed that living in the extreme insecurity, nearly 10 Bangladeshi nationals belonging to Hindu community thronged the border and made an attempt to cross over Indian territory, but security forces guarding Indian border pushed them back to Bangladesh side amicably and peacefully.

The two villages, Bhogdanga-Fauskerkuti falls beyond the barbed wire fencing and come under Berbhangi Gaon Panchayat of Dhubri district.

But this critical and strategic location of two villages have always been sensitive from security point of view, source added.

A total 684 bighas of land area of these two villages with few hundred population occupy a crucial area since after erection of barbed wire fencing in 1987 as agreed upon in the Assam Accord signed between AASU and central government in 1985.

