Assam: Rs 3 crore sanctioned for renovation of Silchar VIP road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had sanctioned Rs 3 crores for the renovation of the damaged part the Silchar-Kumbhirgram airport VIP road which had faced massive erosion due to heavy shower recently. Mihir Kanti Shome, the Udharbond BJP MLA had brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister following the alarming erosion on the VIP road leading to the airport causing vehicular movement in one lane. Shome informing the development said, the permanent repairing work would begin before Durga puja. However during the current monsoon season, temporary patch work would be undertaken immediately.

Heavy and incessant shower had caused massive erosion on a huge part on the VIP road recently. Local residents expressed concern highlighting that within two years of the construction, the VIP road had collapsed. Apart from this partial erosion, the entire Silchar Kumbhirgram airport road was laden with innumerable potholes for last couple of months.

A PWD source indicated that a seepage line beneath the road since the 2022 massive flood, had caused the erosion. The water from the airfield flows out through this line beneath the road. After the 2022 flood, the seepage line was fixed and for the last two years the road was perfectly operational, but this year due to heavy rain the seepage seemed to be excess causing the damage.

