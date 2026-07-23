Assam: RTA Kokrajhar takes key decisions to regulate e-rickshaw registration

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Kokrajhar, in its board meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar-cum-Chairperson, RTA, Pankaj Chakravarty, adopted significant resolutions aimed at easing traffic congestion in Kokrajhar town and ensuring enforcement of transport permit regulations.

The RTA resolved to stop further registration of e-rickshaws in and around Kokrajhar town within a radius of 10 kilometres from the Kokrajhar Municipal area until further orders. The decision has been taken considering the increasing traffic congestion, recommendations of the Kokrajhar Municipal Board and several public complaints.

The Board also decided to restrict the entry and plying of e-rickshaws from remote areas on highways into Kokrajhar town, reiterating that e-rickshaws are intended primarily for last-mile connectivity. It is to be ensured that no dealer across the state registers any e-rickshaws with home addresses falling within the notified 10-kilometre radius of Kokrajhar town.

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