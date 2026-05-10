Will e-rickshaw owners be treated as commercial power consumers?

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A fresh concern has emerged for people earning their livelihood by operating e-rickshaws and e-autos in Nalbari. According to information reportedly obtained from the office of the District Transport Officer, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has prepared a detailed list of owners of electric commercial vehicles in the district.

Sources said that the list may be used as part of a process to make it mandatory for owners of e-rickshaws, e-autos, and other electric commercial vehicles to convert their domestic electricity connections into commercial ones.

If implemented, the move could increase the financial burden on drivers, as commercial electricity tariffs are generally higher than domestic rates.

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