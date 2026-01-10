Assam: RTU, Hojai to host ‘Heritage on a Plate’ ethnic food event

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, is set to organize the ‘Heritage on a Plate: North-East India Ethnic Food Exhibition & Competition’ on January 29, 2026, at the Srimanta Sankardev Campus, in connection with the Convocation Ceremony 2025–26.

The event will showcase the rich culinary heritage of North-East India and is open only to RTU and its affiliated college students. Participation will be group-based (maximum four members per team) and awards given to the best two teams. The programme will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The last date for registration is January 25, 2026.

Also Read: Hojai: RTU hosts awareness programme on 4-Year ITEP