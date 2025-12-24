Hojai: Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) hosts awareness programme on 4-Year ITEP

A Correspondent

NAGAON: Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, organised an awareness programme on the Four-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Conference Hall of the Sir J. C. Bose Campus on last Monday. The objective of the programme was to familiarise faculty members and stakeholders with the vision, structure and opportunities of ITEP as envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Registrar i/c cum Academic Registrar Dr. Sandip Ratna briefly highlighted this objective in his welcome note.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Choudhury emphasized the importance of integrated and multidisciplinary teacher education to prepare competent educators in line with NEP reforms. Dr. Dibyajyoti Mahanta, chairman, Eastern Regional Committee of the National Council for Teacher Education, attended as the chief resource person and elaborated on the rationale, framework and academic significance of ITEP. An interactive session followed, and the programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Jayanta Sarmah, Convener of the programme.

