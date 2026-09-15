Assam: RTV to Host Annual Lecture on ‘Flowing Histories’ and Changing River Studies

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Department of History, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV) Hojai, will organise the Annual Lecture, Session III, on 'Flowing Histories: Changing Historiography of River Studies' on September 23, 2026, at 11:00 am at Bharat Tirtha Bhaban, Srimanta Sankardev Campus. The programme is organised by the Heritage Club, Department of History, in collaboration with IQAC. Prof Chandan Kr Sarma, Department of History, Gauhati University, will be the invited speaker.

Also Read: Assam: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya Marks Sankardeva Tithi in Hojai