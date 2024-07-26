Mother and Daughter Murdered by Son-in-Law in Kokrajhar Town

KOKRAJHAR: In a sensational case, a mother and her daughter were murdered by their son-in-law at Shatinagar in Kokrajhar town on Thursday at around 5:15 am.

Local sources said that Kalpana alias Asha Mallic (69) and her first daughter Deepsika Mallic (35) were murdered with a sharp weapon by their son-in-law Manab Saha (40) of Dotma Bazar early in the morning. Sources added that Manab came from Dotma with his pre-planned murder of his mother-in-law and sister-in-law and fled away after committing the crime. Both Kalpana and Deepsika died on the spot.

Sources also said that Manab had a second marriage with a Bodo woman of Dotma secretly. Since the first wife opposed their secret marriage, Manab took his second wife to New Delhi but they returned to Dotma after six months as the family members of his second wife lodged an FIR. They were separated as the second wife’s family took her back home.

Feeling lonely, Manab wanted to come back to his first wife but their family rejected him. Sources said adding that this could be the reason of the murder as his mother-in-law and sister-in-law opposed his comeback. Neighbours also said that Madhab even attempted to kill his wife and run away with their little child.

Sources added that the sister-in-law, Deepsika, joined as an employee in the Water Resources department six months ago. The Kokrajhar police are looking out for Manab Saha.

