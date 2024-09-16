Assam: Rural students interact with space scientists in Darang district

A CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Though the mercury touched 36° on Friday midhours, without caring for it, more than 150 curious and inquisitive students gave a patient hearing to an hour-long speech by one of the leading space scientists of India.

The scientist’s PowerPoint presentation on the unprecedented success of the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan mission impressed every student, teacher, and guest. However, this is the first time that the renowned space scientist from Assam, who was closely involved in India’s space mission, has fully explained the space mission to the rural students in a school in Darang district.

The Space Scientist is a retired Director, North Eastern Space Applications Centre, Shillong, of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dr. Kumud Chandra Bhattacharya. Scientist Bhattacharya, with 30 years of direct experience in the ISRO, attended a career counselling programme organized by the Education and Literature Sub-Committee of the Maha Rajat Jayanti celebrations of Gandhi Smriti Higher Secondary School, Hazarikapara, in Darrang district.

Dr. Bhattacharya also explained the success of the country’s overall development not only through space missions but also through satellites. His interesting speech attracted the attention of the students gathered in the auditorium despite the scorching heat.

In the event moderated by president of the Education and Literature Sub-Committee of the Celebration Committee, Gopal Hazarika, the students and teachers of the school performed a chorus while senior journalist and President of Mangaldai Media Circle Bhargab Kumar Das inaugurated the function. He spoke on the golden yet neglected history of Darang and Hazarikapara and said that there is no alternative to developing a work culture and urged the unemployed youth to take the agriculture not only to earn their livelihood but also to make Assam a green Assam.

Earlier, the principal of the school, Rekha Moni Barua, and Naba Kumar Deka, working president of the Maha Rajat Jayanti Celebration Committee, marked the beginning of the function by lighting an earthen lamp. Former students, namely retired Joint Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development Department Mukut Sharma and retired officer of Assam Police Service Deben Deka, also addressed the programme.

Also Read: IIT-G, ISRO challenges existing theories by uncovering low polarisation in Galactic Ultraluminous X-ray pulsar (sentinelassam.com)