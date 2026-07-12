Assam: Rural workers’ body terms Aditya Rabha’s arrest ‘conspiratorial’

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Central Committee of the All Assam Gramin Sramik Santha (Rural Workers' Association) has strongly condemned the arrest of Aditya Rabha, advisor to the Borduar Bagan Bhumi Pattan Committee and spokesperson of the Nikhil Rabha Jatiya Parishad, describing it as a "conspiratorial arrest."

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the organisation's Central president, Shubrajyoti Bardhan, and General Secretary, Arup Kumar Mahanta, alleged that Rabha was arrested by the police based on an FIR lodged by two BJP leaders in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving a cooperative small savings bank.

The association claimed that the complainants had no official connection with the cooperative small savings bank in question and questioned the basis of the case. It demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Aditya Rabha, whom it described as an activist actively involved in the movement to protect land rights.

The statement further alleged that the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was attempting to suppress democratic protests and resistance against what it termed an "aggressive land acquisition drive." According to the association, the arrest was part of a broader strategy to intimidate activists and weaken land rights movements through arrests, repression, and fear.

The Rural Workers' Association also appealed to all organisations engaged in the struggle for land rights, as well as other democratic organisations, to raise their voices against what it described as the "conspiratorial arrest" of Aditya Rabha and to demand his immediate and unconditional release.

Also Read: Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Police Personnel at Guwahati's Dispur Police Station