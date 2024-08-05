Assam: SAA celebrates Indian Organ Donation Day in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: A premier social organization, Crystal Vision, with dedication and commitment that is also managing the Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) cum children home in Mangaldai in association with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), celebrated Indian Organ Donation Day on August 3, at their premises.

The celebration was marked by painting and recitation competitions among the children of the nearby Anganwadi centre and primary school, where inmates of the orphanage also took part. This was followed by a brief awareness meeting and prize distribution ceremony attended by the guardians of participants. Protection officer (NIC), DCPU, Kanaklata Baruah, president, Crystal Vision, Mayukh Goswami, both officials of SAA, Namita Saha, and Jumoni Sahariah, gave away the prizes to the winners.

