Mangaldai Mahila Kalyan Samaj Marks Indian Organ Donation Day with Day-Long Programme at Kasturi Shishu Griha

MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the countrywide celebration of ‘Indian Organ Donation Day’ on Saturday, Mangaldai Mahila Kalyan Samaj, a premier organization working for all round development and well being of women in Darrang district in cooperation with District Child Protection Unit, Darrang organized a day-long programme at ‘Kasturi Shishu Griha’ at Mangaldai. Indian Organ Donation Day has been celebrated to create mass awareness campaign on organ donation with a view to promote organ donation and bridge the gap between those needing transplants and available organ donors.

The objectives for celebration of the day are to reduce the need for transplants through preventive measures, to create awareness among all section of the society about brain stem death and its relation to organ donations, to encourage the deceased organ donation as a way to save life, to fight against unethical organ transplantations, to address the common misconceptions about organ donations and to encourage the hospitals to identify and report brain stem death cases.

In her welcome address, president of Mangaldai Mahila Kalyan Samaj Rashmi Rekha Sarma explained the significance of the day and said that one organ donor can save upto eight lives offering hope to those suffering from organ failure. She also highlighted the activities of Mangaldai Mahila Kalyan Samaj in creating awareness on organ donation.

District Child Protection Officer Gautam Saharia taking part in the celebration spoke on the significance and need of organ donation and appreciated the relentless works of Mangaldai Mahila Kalyan Samaj. Legal-cum-Probationer Officer of District Child Protection Unit Indraneel Roy also took part in the celebration as the resource person. Voluntary blood donor and social activists Shekhar Mazumdar addressing the audience as the guest speaker spoke on the need of creating a mass awareness campaign among the common people to wipe out the common misconceptions on organ donation and even blood donation.

