Assam: Sadak ki Saans - A Streetplay to Raise Awareness on Highway Encroachment

Guwahati: In an attempt to tackle the growing issue of highway encroachments in Assam, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Guwahati organized a series of awareness activities in the places that trace the highways in Assam. As a part of the programme, Sadak ki Saans-a street play awareness campaign across multiple locations was planned. Shows were held at Chamoguri and Sulung of Nogaon District and at Baghmari of Sunitpur District on 8 October. Another few shows are scheduled at Boko of Kamrup District, Makari of Goalpara District, Tulungia of Bangaigoan and Chapar of Dhubri District on 9th October. This unique initiative aimed to educate the public on the legal consequences and safety hazards posed by unauthorized constructions along highways.

The street plays drew significant attention from local communities, focusing on how encroachments jeopardize road safety and hinder infrastructure projects. Through engaging performances, the actors portrayed real-life scenarios demonstrating the risks of encroachments, from increased road accidents to disruption of essential highway expansion projects.

An NHIDCL spokesperson highlighted the importance of such awareness campaigns, stating, “Public involvement is critical in maintaining safety standards on national highways. Encroachments not only endanger lives but also slow down critical infrastructure work.”

This campaign is part of a larger effort by NHIDCL to ensure smoother traffic flow and better connectivity as several highway projects are currently underway in Assam. The street plays will continue in other affected areas to encourage public cooperation and promote safer, encroachment-free highways. It was informed by Hemonto Phukan, the co-ordinator of the street play.