Assam: Safai Karmacharis' welfare, safety, housing issues reviewed in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Safai Karmacharis, Bajinath Basfore, undertook a series of inspections, meetings, and interactions in Dibrugarh to review the welfare, working conditions, wages, social security, safety, and housing rights of Safai Karmacharis.

During the official visit, the chairperson interacted with Safai Karmacharis, officials of various departments, and other concerned authorities and issued a series of directions aimed at ensuring their statutory rights, dignity, and social security.

The authorities were also directed to ensure payment of minimum wages, social-security benefits, and provision of appropriate safety gear. Regular health check-ups, along with issuance of salary/pay slips and appointment letters to Safai Karmacharis, were also emphasised.

The issue of land rights for landless Safai Karmacharis was also taken up.

The Chairperson also met Sahidul Hoque, a Safai Karmachari who sustained injuries while on duty at the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) on September 7, 2026. The Chairperson reviewed the circumstances surrounding the incident and the welfare and assistance required for the injured worker.

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