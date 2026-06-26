‘My Signature, My Identity’ Empowers Dibrugarh Safai Karmis Through Literacy Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a meaningful step towards promoting literacy, dignity, and self-empowerment among sanitation workers, the Rotaract Club of Dibrugarh, in association with the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), successfully organised a unique awareness and skill development programme titled "My Signature, My Identity."

The initiative was aimed at helping Safai Karmis develop the ability to write their own names and create their personal signatures-an essential life skill that strengthens individual identity, self-confidence, and financial independence. Many sanitation workers who had previously relied on thumb impressions enthusiastically participated in the programme and learned to sign their names for the first time.

A certificate distribution ceremony was held to recognise the participants for successfully completing the programme. Dibrugarh Mayor Dr. Saikat Patra attended the event as the chief guest and congratulated the participants as well as the organisers for their commendable effort.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Patra said, "I sincerely thank the Rotaract Club of Dibrugarh for organising such an important awareness programme for our Safai Karmis. This initiative empowers them with a valuable life skill and strengthens their sense of identity and confidence. We look forward to collaborating with the Rotaract Club in many more social welfare programmes in the future."

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