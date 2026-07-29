Assam: Sainik School Goalpara Celebrates Annual Academic Day

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Sainik School Goalpara celebrated its annual academic day for the 2025-26 session on Tuesday. On the occasion, the school invited Nabaneet Mahanta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Goalpara, also an alumnus of the school, as the chief guest.

The principal presented the school's annual academic report highlighting achievements in academics and co-curricular activities. Academic toppers from Classes VI to XII were honoured. Cdt Gaurav Gunjan Kalita received the Principal's Gold Medal as the Class XII topper, while Cdt Munna Mahafiz Ahmed received the Vice-Principal's Silver Medal as the Class X topper. Cdt Puranjan Roy was awarded the Ashirbad Trophy for securing the highest marks in Assamese in the Class X Board Examination.

Among the houses, Aniruddha House won the Academic Trophy, Chilarai House received the NDA Trophy, and Cock House was declared the best-performing house of the academic session.

Also read: Opening ceremony of sports and cultural meet held at Sainik School