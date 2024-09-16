Assam: Sainik School Goalpara Organized Charity Programme at Civil Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: As part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Sainik School Goalpara organized a charity programme titled “Healing Harvest” at Goalpara Civil Hospital with the generous support of the hospital staff on Sunday.

The programme included the distribution of fruits and sweets among the patients at the hospital in order to bring smiles and comfort to those receiving care at the hospital.

The occasion was graced by the superintendent, Goalpara Civil Hospital Dr. Chittaranjan Hazarika, and SDMO Dr. Janabir Das.

The principal of the Sainik School, Col. YS Parmar, Sena Medal, along with other staff members of the school, were present on the august occasion. The gesture, rooted in the values of charity and community welfare, was warmly received by the patients.

