GUWAHATI: As a part of their diamond jubilee celebration Goalpara Sainik School will organize All Assam Open Air Pistol and Air Rifle shooting Championship. The competition will be held at the Kahilipara Sports Shooting Range from July 18. There will be altogether three categories in the tournament and these are Sub Youth, Youth and Junior.

Also Read: Parvez Aziz Leads NFRSA with Century, Tezpur Trails by 260 Runs in Senior Inter District Cricket Final

Also Watch: