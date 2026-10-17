Assam: Sainik School Goalpara Wins WWF-India’s Wild Wisdom Challenge

GUWAHATI: Sainik School Goalpara won the Assam State Finale of the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge (WWGC) 2026, organised by WWF-India at The Assam Royal Global University in Guwahati.

The winning team, comprising Class VIII students Abhinav Kushwaha and Jakdev Doley, will represent Assam at the zonal-level competition in Kolkata on October 30. V.K.V. Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh, will represent the Northeast among the other states.

Northeast Public School, Guwahati, secured second place, followed by Delhi Public School, Dhaligaon, in third position. Holy Child School finished fourth, while Sri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar, Golaghat, secured fifth place.

The competition, themed "Ocean Odyssey - From the Coastline to the Seafloor", tested students' knowledge of marine biodiversity, underwater ecosystems and environmental conservation. A total of 184 students from 92 schools participated in the Assam finale.

WWF-India said 34,549 students from 235 schools in Assam registered for this year's challenge, which aims to promote environmental awareness, critical thinking and conservation among students of Classes VI to IX, a press release said.

Also Read: Sainik School Goalpara Hosts Five-Day All India National Games for Group ‘E’ Cadets