Sainik School Goalpara Hosts Five-Day All India National Games for Group ‘E’ Cadets

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The five-day All India Sainik Schools National Games for Group ‘E’ for the 2026-27 session began at Sainik School Goalpara on Monday.

Principal Col Dheeraj Kumar Vishwakarma inaugurated the event and urged the participating cadets to compete with determination and confidence while upholding the true spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Around 300 cadets from six Sainik Schools of the Northeast—including schools from Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, East Siang, Goalpara and the newly affiliated North-East Military School, Bijni—are participating in the sporting event.

The inaugural ceremony featured a march-past and cultural programmes by the participating schools. The meet will conclude on September 4, when winners will receive trophies, medals and certificates. Top performers will represent Group ‘E’ at the All India Sainik Schools National Games to be held at Sainik School Bijapur, Karnataka, in November. Among many other dignitaries, Lt. Col. Pinaki Maulik, vice principal of Sainik school Goalpara was present.

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