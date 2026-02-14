Assam: SAMETI conducts training on farm equipment maintenance in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) organized a three-day training program on the ‘Repair & Maintenance of Farm Equipment/Machineries’ from February 10 to 12 at the Farm Machineries Training and Testing Institute (FMTTI), Biswanath Chariali. A total of 19 progressive farmers from Farmers’ Producer Organizations (FPOs) and agri-entrepreneurs, representing five districts of Assam—Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Biswanath—participated in the program.

The training focused on the operation and maintenance of tractors, along with practical demonstrations of various agricultural machinery, including paddy transplanters, potato planters, pneumatic planters, super seeders, combine harvesters, and agricultural drones. Additionally, the program covered the use of plant protection equipment, irrigation systems, and gender-friendly agricultural implements.

At the conclusion of the training, certificates were ceremonially distributed in the presence of Baneswar Bey, District Agricultural Officer of Biswanath, P Kamalabai, Director of NERFMTTI, M R Patil, Senior Agriculture Engineer at NERFMTTI, Asmita Paul, Assistant Agriculture Engineer, Nayan Boro from SAMETI, and other dignitaries.

During the closing ceremony, the participating farmers expressed appreciation for the practical solutions they had received for various field-related issues. They also requested longer-duration training programs to gain more in-depth knowledge on the operation, repair, and maintenance of agricultural machinery in the future.

