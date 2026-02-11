Vanya Resham Krishi Mela held at Boko, 250 sericulture farmers participate

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Regional Sericultural Research Station (RSRS), Central Silk Board, under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, hosted the Vanya Resham Krishi Mela on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at its campus in Boko, Kamrup. The event aimed to promote sericulture and highlight the contributions of farmers and institutions engaged in the silk industry. The mela was inaugurated by Er. Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Distinguished attendees included Smt. Kajori Rajkhowa, ACS, Secretary HTS cum Director of Sericulture, Assam; Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal of J.N. College, Boko; Dr. (Ms.) M. Maheswari, Director, CSB-MESSO, Guwahati; Sri B.B. Singha, Retd. Scientist-D, CSB; and RHAC Executive Member Aditya Rabha. The programme was presided over by Dr. Kartik Neog, Director, CSB-CMER & TI, Lahdoigarh.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tapan Dutta emphasized the immense economic potential of silk-based enterprises. He encouraged participants to go beyond selling raw muga and eri cocoons, and instead weave silk threads into fabrics and craft diverse products for sale, which could generate greater profits and empower local communities. Nearly 250 muga and eri rearers from Kamrup and Goalpara districts attended the mela, reflecting the region’s strong engagement with traditional sericulture.

The day-long programme began with registration at 10 a.m., followed by the ceremonial lamp-lighting to inaugurate the exhibition. The schedule included felicitation of dignitaries, an invocation, a welcome address by S.A.S. Rahman, Scientist-D, RSRS Boko, and speeches by the distinguished guests. Cultural performances, including Assamese and Bodo songs, were showcased, while farmers were felicitated with awards. Interactive sessions provided a platform for farmers to share their experiences. Outstanding farmers were recognized for their contributions: Mrs. Fonola Marak received the Best Farmer award in the Eri Pre-Cocoon Segment; Bharat Rabha was honored for excellence in the Muga Pre-Cocoon Section; and Mr. Narmohan Das received recognition for his distinguished performance in the Post-Cocoon Segment. The Chief Guest lauded the dedication of the farmers and emphasized their crucial role in strengthening the sericulture industry.

