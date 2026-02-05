Assam: Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 Launched in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0, a 3-month long national campaign to saturate key health, nutrition, education, and sanitation indicators in Aspirational Districts and Blocks, was formally launched at the district commissioner's office in Udalguri on Tuesday. The programme was graced by Nonai Serfang MCLA Paul Toppo. The event was held in the presence of the District Commissioner of Udalguri Pulak Patgiri, additional district commissioners, assistant commissioners, block development officers (BDOs), heads of departments, and frontline workers from various line departments, who actively participated in the interactive session. Reiterating the pivotal role of collective effort and coordinated inter-departmental action in realizing the programme's objectives, District Commissioner Patgiri encouraged all officials and staff to discharge their duties with utmost diligence at their respective levels, aiming for complete saturation under Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0...

