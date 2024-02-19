Assam: Sangeet Natak Akademi organises workshop on ‘Kamrupi Lokageet’ from March 1-8, 2024

GUWAHATI: The Sangeet Natak Akademi, North East Centre, Guwahati, the regional centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organizing a workshop on ‘Kamrupi Lokageet’ from March 1 to 8, 2024. The eight-day-long workshop will be conducted under the guidance of veteran singer Snehalata Das of Guwahati and eminent singer Dambarudhar Pathak of Barpeta.

The venue of the workshop will be the office premises of Sangeet Natak Akademi North East Centre, Panjabari, Guwahati, and the timing will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Various aspects of the performing skills of the folk songs that come under the fold of Kamrupi Lokageet will be trained in the workshop. Upcoming singers and aspirants with knowledge of traditional music will participate in the workshop. The closing function of the workshop will be held on March 8, 2024, where the participants will present their performances, a press release said.

