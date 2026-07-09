Eight-Day Summer Tennis Camp in Guwahati Wraps Up, Veteran Player Kalyan Kumar Das Lauds Initiative

GUWAHATI: The eight-day Summer Tennis Coaching Camp, organised by Green Meadows Tennis Academy under the auspices of Green Meadows School, Guwahati, concluded at the academy campus on Wednesday. A total of 20 players in the 8–14 age group participated in the camp. The participants were trained by the academy's chief coach, Sahidul Islam, and assistant coach, Rijuwana Begum. A brief closing ceremony was held to mark the conclusion of the camp and Veteran tennis player and president of the Guwahati Tennis Association, Kalyan Kumar Das, attended the event as the chief guest. Farida Alam, Director of Green Meadows Tennis School, and Zaki Tanveer Alam, secretary of the academy, were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Das lauded the academy's initiative in organising the coaching camp to promote tennis. He encouraged the organisers to conduct more such camps to provide greater exposure to young and budding players, helping them develop their skills and achieve their sporting goals.

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