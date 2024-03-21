Minister Pijush Hazarika and Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha welcome workers joining BJP in Karimganj

Silchar : In a bid to accelerate the erosion in the Congress, Minister Pijush Hazarika and MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha on Wednesday took the lead to welcome a good number of leaders and workers from the opposition party to the Karimganj BJP. Later addressing a gathering of the party workers Hazarika said, they could foresee the future of the Congress, a party where a single family dictate only works, and joined the BJP led by Narendra Modi, whom the entire world recognizes as the ‘Viswaguru’. Hazarika advised all the Congress workers to join BJP to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, who is still officially a Congress MLA was seen leading the joining programme from the front. Purkayastha said, the Congress was ruined in Karimganj. Meanwhile, last two Congress Ward Commissioners of the Karimganj Municipality Board also joined BJP on Thursday.

