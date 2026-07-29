Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha alleges illegal mining link to Assam floods

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The recent devastating floods in Assam's Sivasagar and Charaideo districts may have been indirectly caused by years of illegal stone and coal mining along the Assam-Nagaland border, alleged Matiur Rahman, Executive President of the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha.

In a statement, Rahman claimed that illegal stone extraction from the Dikhow riverbed disrupted the river's natural flow and triggered extensive soil erosion in the surrounding hills, creating conditions that worsened the floods. He also alleged that illegal coal mining along the border left large abandoned pits that collapsed into the river during heavy rains, intensifying the flooding.

The Dikhow river, which originates in Nagaland and flows through several districts before entering Assam, supports rich biodiversity and local fishing communities. Rahman said illegal mining has already led to the disappearance of several fish species.

He recalled that former Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 62/2019) in the Gauhati High Court warning that unchecked mining in the Dikhow river would lead to floods and erosion. In October 2019, the court directed the government to form a Mines and Minerals Task Force and a high-powered river conservation committee. Rahman alleged these directives remain unimplemented.

He further claimed that the Nagaland Government had earlier warned Assam about the possibility of such a disaster, but timely preventive measures and adequate public warnings were not issued.

Rahman also criticised the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), accusing it of failing in its responsibilities and demanding action against its senior officials. He alleged that relief distribution has been inadequate, with some flood-hit areas lacking drinking water and reports of political middlemen diverting relief materials.

He urged the district administrations of Sivasagar and Charaideo to ensure transparent relief distribution and called on the Assam and Nagaland governments to immediately stop all illegal mining activities in the border region.

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