Assam: Sanskrit Revived In Two Border Villages In Karimganj

KARIMGANJ: Sanskrit, a 5,000-year-old language of Indian origin, has been revived in Anipur Basti and Patiala Basti, two border villages located in the state of Assam.

The language has become an integral part of communication in the border villages near the Bangladesh border in southern Assam's Karimganj - a Muslim-majority district where the official language is Assamese and the native tongue is Bengali.

Sanskrit is not just confined to textbooks and is a language used by its residents to converse, with the villagers speaking it fluently in everyday life.

In Patiala Basti, at least 50 residents have mastered the language and have become proficient in it. As far as Anipur Basti is concerned, around 300 of the 400 residents of Anipur Basti communicate comfortably in Sanskrit, conducting business and even personal calls in the ancient language.