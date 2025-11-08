Assam: Sapta Shakti Sangam 2025 to Convene in Haflong Today

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a significant step toward empowering women and reinforcing traditional Indian values, the Saraswati Vidya Mandir Parichalana Samiti is set to host the Sapta Shakti Sangam 2025 in Haflong on November 8 at Boro Haflong Cultural Hall. The announcement was made by N Thaosen, Secretary of the organizing committee, during a press meet held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir near Borohaflong. The event is envisioned as a transformative platform for women, with a strong emphasis on cultural, environmental, and social consciousness. The Sangam aims to foster an Indian perspective on family systems and environmental stewardship among women, boost women’s activism, particularly within the Vidya Bharati framework, build regional teams of women speakers and subject experts, highlight the pivotal role of mothers in holistic child development, cultivate a sense of civic responsibility, environmental awareness, and social harmony, enhance self-respect and decision-making participation among women, inspire women to contribute meaningfully to their families, communities, and the nation, and provide moral and cultural direction amid contemporary societal challenges.

The gathering is expected to draw participants from across the region, uniting them under the shared vision of national development through empowered womanhood.

