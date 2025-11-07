Committee on Subordinate Legislation conducts spot study tour in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Committee on Subordinate Legislation, led by Chairman Ponakan Baruah, MLA from Chabua, conducted a detailed spot study tour in Haflong and nearby areas to examine the implementation and ground-level impact of various developmental initiatives in the region on Wednesday.

The Chairman was accompanied by committee members Mrinal Saikia, MLA Khumtai, Suzam Uddin Laskar, MLA Katlicherra, Samir Das, Joint Secretary, and Rinelin S Momin, Under Secretary. Senior officials from the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), including Partha Jahari, ACS, Principal Secretary (in-charge), and Rebecca Changsan, ACS, Joint Secretary, also joined the visit along with ADC Abul Khair Ilias Noshim Ahmed, ACS, and other officers.

During the tour, the committee visited several key locations in and around Haflong, including the Ladies Park approach road, Lower Haflong, Kelolo, Natun Leikul, Boro Wapu, and Hasong Haju. The team inspected ongoing projects, assessed infrastructure conditions, and interacted with local stakeholders to gather feedback and address area-specific concerns.

Following the field visit, the committee held a departmental review meeting at the Circuit House Conference Hall, Haflong. Heads of Departments, officials, and staff from various government departments presented status reports on their respective sectors, discussed administrative challenges, and reviewed the progress of developmental objectives and regulatory compliance.

