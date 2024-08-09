Assam: Saraighat Bridge to Close for Repairs; Traffic Restrictions Announced

GUWAHATI: In response to necessary repair work by Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) old Saraighat Bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Assam will be completely closed to all traffic from 10:00 PM on August 10, 2024 until 6:00 AM on August 11, 2024. Assam Police Headquarters has issued detailed directives to ensure smooth flow of traffic during this period. This is particularly concerning the movement of commercial vehicles.

To minimize disruption police have imposed stringent restrictions on movement of heavy and medium motor vehicles (HMV/MMV) and commercial goods-carrying trucks approaching city. These measures are intended to ensure that repair work on bridge is completed without delay and the traffic chaos is to be avoided.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) in various districts has been instructed to enforce these measures. SP of Goalpara along with SPs of Nalbari, Baksa Barpeta, Bajali and Darrang districts has been directed to halt all goods-carrying vehicles and trucks from 7:00 PM on August 10, 2024. Additionally SPs from Chirang, Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts are under orders to stop movement of such vehicles from the same time. Sonitpur Nagaon and Morigaon districts have been given a slightly later timeline. The restrictions begin at 8:00 PM on the same day.

These restrictions will remain in effect until 6:00 AM on August 11, 2024 or until repair work is completed, whichever comes first. Police have urged the public. Particularly drivers of heavy vehicles to cooperate fully with these measures. This helps prevent traffic snarls in and around Guwahati.

In addition to these district-specific measures vehicles traveling from and towards Upper Assam that do not require entry into Guwahati are advised to take alternative routes. This is to avoid the bridge closure. The Kaliabhomora Bridge near Tezpur and Pancharatna Bridge near Goalpara have been suggested as suitable alternatives.

The temporary closure of the Saraighat Bridge and subsequent traffic restrictions have been planned meticulously. This is to ensure minimal disruption to daily lives of people in the region. Authorities have assured that all efforts will be made to complete repair work swiftly. This will allow for resumption of normal traffic as soon as possible. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly. They should follow guidelines issued by police to avoid any inconvenience.